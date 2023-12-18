A Border Collie called Clippy and his owner have beaten hundreds of dogs and their handlers to win one of the most prestigious agility competitions in the world.

Dalton Meredith, 33, from Bristol, and Ag Ch Fandabidozi Eclipse Of Dust (Clippy) competed in qualifying heats across the country to earn one of just 10 places at the final which took place at The London International Horse Show on 17 December.

Proud owner Dalton, said of his achievement: “It has been a great year for Clippy and myself.

“We won a gold medal at the European Opens, a gold medal at the Agility World Championships, and now winners at The London International Horse Show!”

The Kennel Club Agility Stakes saw top agility stars of the highest grades (Grade 5, 6 or 7), who had earned qualification in competitions throughout the year, compete in five height finals across small, medium, large, intermediate and large ABC (Anything But Collie) categories.

Catherine Guiver, head of events at The Kennel Club, said: “Congratulations to Dalton and Clippy for their impressive performance, the pair demonstrated excellence in the final and should feel very proud of their win.

“The Kennel Club Agility Stakes is a tough competition and requires dedication from all competing dogs and their handlers throughout the training and qualifying process.”

