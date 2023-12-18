A drink driver crashed across three lanes on the M4 before hitting the central reservation.

Samuel Kevis, 30 and from Aberdare in Wales, was sentenced for drink driving following a crash on the M4.

At around 2.40am on 13 February Kevis was driving a Renault Clio on the motorway when he crashed - crossing all three lanes and colliding with the central reservation.

He left the car and was arrested walking on the hard shoulder on the opposite side of the motorway.

A blood sample showed he had 153 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit is 80 micrograms.

Kevis was disqualified from driving for more than three years, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay £1000 costs

Roads Policing Officer Craig Beales said: "It is fortunate that nobody was seriously injured in this collision. Kevis’ actions were both selfish and reckless and put other road users at risk.”