Police in Cornwall are cracking down on drink and drug driving in the run up to Christmas.

Cornwall police says the force is always busy with tackling drink and drug driving offences at this time of year.

On Friday 15 December officers were out as part of Operation Limit.

Those caught committing an offence, including faulty lights or worn out tyres, may be asked to take a breath test.

PC Dave Langley said: "Officers have been pulling over dozens of vehicles for minor traffic offences here in Truro this evening but they’ll be carrying out further drink and drug operations across Cornwall over the next couple of weeks."

Officers say from late November into December there is usually a peak in the number of people caught drink driving.

The consequences of being caught over the drink drive limit can be very serious.

PC Langley said: "If you're caught over the limit you're looking at a minimum of a 12-month driving ban. An unlimited fine and that's just the minimum.

“It could affect your employment, you could lose your job. There's lots of lots of things. It's not just being stopped on the day. There's the consequences going forward.

"People get involved in collisions when they're drunk, and they don't go home again, and we’re the ones we have to go out and inform their families. It's devastating news at any time and worse so this time of year. "