Around £10,000 worth of equipment has been stolen following multiple burglaries at commercial units in Swindon.

Police said six premises were broken into at Lower Basset Downs Workshops, off Basset Down Road in the early hours of 16 December.

Officers said the stolen items included scooters, fishing equipment and golfing gear.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident and extra patrols are being carried out in the area.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anybody suspicious, including any vehicles, in the area between 3am and 4am on Saturday December 16," they added.

