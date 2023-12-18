A man has died after being hit by a car in Chippenham.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Gladstone Road and Avenue La Fleche at 5.20pm on Sunday 17 December.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Chippenham, died at the scene, police said.

His family is aware and being supported by specially trained officers.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw or may have dash cam footage of a white BMW or a red Vauxhall Corsa in the area at the time.

"Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 229 of Sunday 17 December.

"Alternatively, email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk."