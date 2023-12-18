Two school girls have gone missing from Gloucester, sparking a police search.

Briyanna, 15, and Elizabeth, 14, were last seen leaving an address in Coney Hill Road at around 4.30pm on Saturday 16 December.

The teenagers phoned a family member at around 9pm but have not made contact since.

Devon and Cornwall Police say it is believed the girls are together and may have travelled to the Enfield area of London via Cheltenham.

Officers are now asking for anybody who may have seen them to come forward.

Briyanna is described as being a black girl, 5ft 5in in height, and of a medium build. She has long braided hair and was wearing black ripped jeans, a shirt and a pink, washed-out jacket.

Elizabeth is mixed-race, approximately 5ft in height, and of a slim build. She has black hair which she wears slicked down and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black and grey jumper and a pink tie-dyed jacket.

Investigating officers are asking anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts to contact the force on 101, quoting incident 98 of 17 December.