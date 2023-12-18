A decision has been reached on the future of Bristol's Barton House tower block.

Around 400 people were forced to leave the building a month ago after surveys found it could be at risk of collapse if there was a fire.

The results of a more intrusive survey are now in, which means the future of the building can be revealed. Most residents have been staying in a city centre Holiday Inn.

Today people joined together at City Hall for a meeting about the future of the building. Marvin Rees, as well as other councillors, were present.

A letter to residents said: "The initial results from these survey indicate that the issues suggested by earlier surveys are not present throughout the whole building, as was feared, and that residents will be able to move back into the building.

"The latest surveys, which went deeper and further across the building than previous investigations, indicate that the safety measures which the building was designed with do appear to exist and are in the locations that surveyors would expect to see them."

However, the letter went on to say "some essential work will be required to make Barton House safe to return to".

The full extent of this work is yet to be determined but a new communal fire alarm system will probably be needed which takes two months.

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: “I want to thank Barton House tenants for their patience and resilience.

"We recognise the extremely difficult month that they have had and the toll taken on individuals and families.

"Throughout this period, we’ve taken many steps to try and ease the challenges they face and I remain ever grateful to them for allowing us the time and space needed to support them and get on with our vital work at Barton House.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a position to confirm a return date yet, but sadly we know it will not be safe for residents to return before Christmas and the New Year. Our top priority is to ensure residents’ safety.

“With the new surveys taking the time to go deeper and further into the block than previous surveys, a picture is beginning to emerge that suggests the safety measures the block was designed with are in place.

"This was previously in serious doubt. While this gives us hope that the building’s structure is well protected, there is still work to do to make sure the building is safe for people to live in.

“We ask residents to continue to stay away from Barton House while we undertake these essential works and the mandatory legionella testing that must be carried out.”