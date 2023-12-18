A talented young footballer is in intensive care following a crash that killed three teenagers in Wales.

Lucas Vaughan, 19, was a passenger at the time of the incident on 11 December in Coedely, Tonyrefail.

Lucas plays for Lydney Town AFC in Gloucestershire, having previously played for Bristol Rovers Academy.

A fundraiser set up for him describes the teenager as "the most kindest, loving family-orientated young man who would do anything for anyone".

Jesse Owen, 18, from Tonypandy, Morgan Smith, also 18 and from Tonypandy, and Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, lost their lives in the crash between a bus and a car.

Heartfelt tributes have been left for the three young men near the scene.

South Wales Police said that their thoughts are with those affected by the "tragic incident".

It added that trained family liaison officers are currently supporting their families during this "extremely difficult time".

In a club statement on X, formerly Twitter, Lydney Town AFC said: "On the eve of Monday, December 11, Lydney Town player Lucas Vaughan was involved in a serious car accident which sadly resulted in three people losing their lives.

"Lucas sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cardiff University Hospital, where he remains in a coma.

"Since joining us, initially on loan and then permanently since leaving Bristol Rovers [Academy] in the summer, Lucas, at only 18, has been a shining light at our club, an incredibly talented footballer but more so, a top top guy with a lovely manner and zest for life. We all pray with everything we have for him and his amazing family at such a difficult time.

"We thank the Hellenic League & Brimscombe & Thrupp for their understanding in rescheduling the scheduled fixture for the evening of the 12th. We're all thinking of you, mate."

Bristol Rovers Academy said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with former academy player Lucas Vaughan and his family following a serious road traffic collision.

"The staff are in constant communication with Lucas’s mum Claire and we are supporting the family as best we can do during this extremely difficult time."

Two others remain critically ill, including Lucas, who is currently receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £9,000 to help him so far.

