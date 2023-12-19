Residents who were forced to evacuate Barton House in Bristol have questioned how safe their homes will be to return to.

Despite reassurances from the council that they will be able to move back to their flats next year once 'essential work' is completed, some say they still have reservations.

Around 400 residents were told to leave in November when a survey found there were structural issues with the 14 storey building.

But earlier this week residents were given the initial results of a more intrusive survey which found those issues were not present throughout the whole building.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the tower block after it was found to be structurally unsafe.

The news has left many residents relieved, but some are still uneasy about the prospect of moving back.

Resident Jama Hussein, who has spent the last five weeks staying in a city centre Holiday Inn, said: “The question I have is will that building ever be completely safe?

"The history of the building and the age of the building and the facts that they found (with the first survey), when you combine all of that, will it ever be completely safe? I don’t think we feel completely safe.”

Mr Hussein is not alone, with several residents expressing their concerns over safety in Monday’s meeting the leaders at City Hall - some have spoken of their desire to be moved to alternative accommodation.

The full extent of the ‘essential work’ at Barton House is yet to be determined and is dependent on a final report from the surveyor, but will likely include the installation of a communal fire alarm system.

The Mayor has warned it could be several months before residents can go home, but insists safety is the number one priority.

Mayor Marvin Rees. Credit: ITV News

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said: “I want to thank Barton House tenants for their patience and resilience.

"We recognise the extremely difficult month that they have had and the toll taken on individuals and families.

"Throughout this period, we’ve taken many steps to try and ease the challenges they face and I remain ever grateful to them for allowing us the time and space needed to support them and get on with our vital work at Barton House.

"Unfortunately, we are not in a position to confirm a return date yet, but sadly we know it will not be safe for residents to return before Christmas and the New Year. Our top priority is to ensure residents’ safety.

"With the new surveys taking the time to go deeper and further into the block than previous surveys, a picture is beginning to emerge that suggests the safety measures the block was designed with are in place.

"This was previously in serious doubt. While this gives us hope that the building’s structure is well protected, there is still work to do to make sure the building is safe for people to live in.

"We ask residents to continue to stay away from Barton House while we undertake these essential works and the mandatory legionella testing that must be carried out."