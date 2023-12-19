A Bristol man has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after dumping 11 fridge freezers in Somerset.

Victor Rotundu admitted to the charge at North Somerset Magistrates Court on Friday 15 December.

A resident witnessed Rotundu dumping the kitchen appliances on Long Ashton in June 2023 and reported it with the vehicle registration number of the vehicle used.

Officers found that Mr Rotundu had hired the vehicle at the time the offence took place.

Rotundu was ordered to pay a total of £1,518: a fine of £200 and North Somerset Council’s full costs of £1,318.

Councillor Annemieka Waite of North Somerset Council said: “Fly-tipping is completely unacceptable. It has a negative impact on our local environment and communities.

“North Somerset Council will vigorously investigate all fly-tipping incidents and issue fixed penalty notices or prosecute individuals when sufficient evidence is found."

She also highlighted the importance of residents ensuring that any company they hire to collect their private waste is registered with the environment agency.

“Waste carriers should always provide paperwork showing their full contact details and a description of the waste taken.

"It’s also useful if residents make a note of the vehicle the waste carrier used, including the registration number. This information allows officers to trace the keeper of the vehicle if the waste ends up being fly-tipped.”