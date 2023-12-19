A Swindon man has been jailed for life after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl.

Steven Cozens, 42, initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea mid-trial.

Cozens was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 10 years at Swindon Crown Court on 8 December.

He was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

The court heard how in July 2021, the victim’s grandmother, who knew of the defendant, arrived home one day to find Cozens working in her garden unsolicited.

Cozens then took advantage of the grandmother and ingratiated himself with her, visiting the house regularly.

He was occasionally left alone with the victim which is when the abuse took place.

After the victim, now aged 10, bravely disclosed details about the abuse, her grandmother submitted a Sarah’s Law (Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme) request to Wiltshire Police, which allows the police to share information about sex offenders.

She was then contacted by Wiltshire Police and Cozens was arrested the following day.

Investigating officer Robert Sweeney said: “These are horrific crimes committed by Cozens when he was trusted by the victim’s grandmother.

“Despite the overwhelming evidence discovered on his phone, Cozens initially pleaded not guilty which forced the young victim to be put through the trauma of a trial.

“Thankfully he then changed his plea, but not before the young victim was required to give evidence herself.

“I would like to commend her for the bravery she has shown right from the beginning of this traumatic ordeal.

“I am pleased Cozens has been given a life sentence which reflects the awful nature of his crimes.

“This incident also shows the importance of Sarah’s Law, where you can ask us if you’re worried about someone’s behaviour towards a child to find out if that person is a risk.”