Police are appealing for help from the public to return several Christmas presents that were stolen during a car theft.

The car was reported stolen from an address in the Redfield area of Bristol at around 10.30am on December 13.

Avon and Somerset Police located the car and stopped it in the Stokes Croft area 40 minutes later.

A number of items believed to have been stolen, possibly from other vehicles, were found inside the car.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the rightful owner of the gifts. Credit: PA Images

This included several bags of wrapped Christmas presents, most of which were labelled from “Debbie and Lee” or “Sarah, Rich, Max and Joe”.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle but were later released on police bail, the force said.

Anyone who recognises the Christmas presents or the people named on the labels has been asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223303810.

In addition, anyone with information about the vehicle theft should also call 101 quoting the same reference.