A rare species of pigeon, which is bright blue in colour, has arrived at a zoo in Cornwall.

The male bird, a Victoria Crowned Pigeon, has arrived at Newquay Zoo and has been called Albert- or Bertie for short.

The species is native to Papua New Guinea and is the largest living species of pigeon in the world.

It looks nothing like the common wood pigeon found in the UK, weighing more than two kilograms with a maroon breast and a majestic crown of plumage.

The only member of the pigeon family to dwarf the Victoria Crowned Pigeon was the dodo, which became extinct in the 1600s.

Newquay Zoo hopes to receive a female breeding partner for Albert in early 2024.

Announcing the arrival, Dan Trevelyan, senior animal keeper at the zoo, said: “The Victoria Crowned-pigeon was named after Queen Victoria, so we thought that it was only right to name the new founding male of our collection Albert, or Bertie for short!

“We’re sure the species will be a crowning addition to our award-winning Gems of the Jungle walkthrough exhibit.”

The species is rapidly declining in the wild, due to hunting, trapping and the deforestation of natural habitats.

By breeding species like the Victoria Crowned-pigeon, zoos like Newquay Zoo can play a vital part in boosting the number of animals worldwide.

Newquay Zoo is part of Wild Planet Trust, a conservation organisation that is helping to halt species decline both in the UK and abroad.