Watch the moment Leah Steward captured the cliff fall

There has been a second major cliff fall at a site in Cornwall where a luxury housing development is planned.

It happened at Whipsiderry Cliffs in Porth, near Newquay, just before midday on Tuesday 19 December.

It comes after the first cliff fall on Wednesday 29 November, when the area was cordoned off due to safety concerns.

Campaign group Save Whipsiderry Cliffs said it had spotted 'serious cracks' after the last fall, and wasn't surprised by the news.

A spokesperson said: "We knew it was going to go, as there were some serious cracks after the last fall which left the cliff in a very unstable state.

"A lot more rock, soil and shale has fallen onto the beach.

"It's still unstable as you can see from various cracks."

Cornwall Council has reiterated advice that people should stay away from the area.

It said: "Please stay away from the area for your own safety. Be aware that with the steps closed, there is a risk of getting cut off by the tide."

Developer, Living Quarter Properties Porth, has been given planning permission to build seven holiday homes on top of the cliffs above the beach.

Earlier this year, preliminary work to reinforce the cliffs so that homes could be built on them was suspended following protests from campaigners.

Reinforcement work is now due to start in early 2024, but residents fear it will destroy the beach below and damage the cliffs which are habitats for rare nesting birds and bats.

Living Quarter Properties has been approached for comment.