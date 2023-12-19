Bristol drivers are being advised to expect "significant delays" this morning, Tuesday 19 December, due to emergency repairs on the M32 motorway near the city centre.

National Highways posted the following update on X: " Lanes 2 & 3 (of 3) are CLOSED on the #M32 northbound between J3 & J2 #Bristol due to an infrastructure defect.

"The carriageway is also closed within J3 & J2. Traffic is diverting up & over the two junctions via the exit & entry slip roads. Expect significant delays."

According to the traffic monitoring website Inrix, the northbound carriageway is "closed due to emergency repairs at J2 B4058 Stapleton Road (Eastville).Closure in place related to the M32 repairs between J3 and J2".

Updates to follow.