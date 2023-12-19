Plymouth Argyle's manager Steven Schumacher has left the club to take over at fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Schumacher, who was appointed on a permanent basis when former manager Ryan Lowe left the club for Preston in 2021, has signed a long-term contract with the Potters.

In a statement, Plymouth Argyle announced the departure.

It said: " Argyle can confirm that Steven Schumacher has today left the club to pursue a new opportunity with Sky Bet Championship rival, Stoke City.

"Schumacher departs after four-and-a-half years with the club, two as Manager, and will go down as an Argyle great after overseeing one of the finest seasons in the club’s history.

"The 39-year-old led Argyle to the Sky Bet League One title last season and has overseen a solid start to the Championship campaign with the side sitting in 16th place."

Schumacher now departs and, although disappointed, Chairman Simon Hallett and the Argyle Board have offered the outgoing manager their best wishes.

Hallett commented: “We are naturally sorry to lose a manager of Steven’s potential, but he has decided to take a new role that he sees as the next step in his career.

“Work is already underway to find a suitable replacement to lead this great football club forward.

“We have made great strides over the last few years in ensuring that we have an organisation and a football philosophy that can withstand a change in personnel.

“The result has been a style of football that I and all fans have enjoyed watching, and which will continue.

“We are intent on Argyle becoming synonymous for exciting football and for continuity. We will ensure that whomever we appoint continues these principles moving forward.

“I would like to thank Steven for his hard work, dedication, and success during his time with Argyle and I’m sorry that he won’t be with us as we work to deliver our new mission.”

Assistant Manager Mark Hughes, First-Team Coach Peter Cavanagh and Goalkeeper Coach Darren Behcet will also depart the club.

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip and First-team Coach Kevin Nancekivell will take charge of first-team duties in the interim until a suitable replacement for Schumacher has been found.

Argyle added: "We will be making no further comment at this stage."

First reports about the talks between the two clubs started to break on Monday.

The Midlands club have been without a manager since Alex Neil was sacked on December 10.

Schumacher has guided the Pilgrims to 16th place in the Championship after their League One triumph last term.

His Plymouth side actually beat Stoke in early December at Home Park and currently sit three places and three points above them in the table.

He also oversaw the team's progress to the EFL Trophy final at Wembley last season, a match that they lost to Bolton.

Schumacher joined the Pilgrims as a coach in League two.

The 39-year-old was under contract to the club until the end of the 2026/27 season after signing a long-term contract.