Rumours that Steven Schumacher is set to leave Plymouth Argyle are rife, following reports that the manager is in advanced talks with Stoke City FC.

It has been reported that the club has agreed on a compensation package with Argyle, as they look to appoint a new manager.

Alex Neil was sacked from Stoke City on December 10.

Schumacher, who guided the Pilgrims to 16th place in the championship after their League One triumph last term, has been Argyle's boss since December 2022.

The 39-year-old is currently under contract to the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

There has not yet been any confirmation from Plymouth Argyle, as part of the club's long-standing policy of not responding to speculation.

Argyle's success under Schumacher's management has identified him as one of the top young managers and coaches in the EFL.

On platform X, formerly Twitter, one fan said: "Schuey leaving isn’t the main problem, it’s the knock-on effects. This is the effect on the team and results, other staff and players leaving for Stoke, our dynamic and 5-year plan changing."

Another added: "I'm beyond gutted at this news, I'm seriously gutted. But we're Argyle and no one man is bigger than us.

"We will pull together and ensure our rise continues. I love Plymouth Argyle."