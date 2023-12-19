Trains to Devon and Cornwall are almost sold out over the festive period.

Reservations for trains towards Devon and Cornwall on Friday 22 December and Saturday 23 December are already "almost sold out" according to Great Western Railway.

According to reservation data, tickets on trains between 11am and 3pm on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 towards Devon and Cornwall are nearly all gone.

Those looking for a more comfortable journey are advised to travel before 9.30am on those days. Elsewhere on the network, there will be no trains running to and from London Paddington on Sunday 24 December and Wednesday 27 December.

Most GWR services will start or terminate at Reading instead of London Paddington. For the latest information, visit GWR.com/Christmas.