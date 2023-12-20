Two men who pretended to be police officers and preyed on elderly victims, forcing them to hand over more than £400,000 have been jailed.

Mohammed Zaman Ahmed, 26, and Kawsar Ahmed, 25, were sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday 19 December for a combined total of more than seven years for fraud.

The two defendants were part of an organised criminal gang that ran its operations from various offices in London but targeted different parts of the country, including Gloucestershire in more than 7,500 calls.

Once they had a victim engaged, the pair would claim to be the police and explain they were conducting a fraud investigation into counterfeit currency which had been identified as being transferred through the victim’s bank accounts.

The defendants, who had admitted the offences in 2021, would encourage the victims to remove money from their bank accounts and hand it over to a “courier” sent by the “police”.

The gang used others in the network to provide authenticity checks, pretending to be senior police officers or bank officials.

They would arrange for taxis to take the often elderly victims to their banks to withdraw money.

The gang had emphasised that bank staff or local police may be involved in the counterfeit currency offences and coached the victims about what to say in response to questions.

The total value defrauded by the gang was £430,452.

In response to the sentencing, Kevin Hansford from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “These two fraudsters convincingly presented themselves to victims, securing the trust of hundreds of elderly people through their lies.

"The sole purpose of this criminal activity was to enrich themselves, at the expense of vulnerable people who badly needed their hard-earned savings and pension income.

“I would like to thank the many victims who supported this prosecution and the hard-working Gloucestershire and Hertfordshire Police who enabled us to prove the case against this gang’s callous criminal enterprise.”

Detective Inspector Matt Phillips from Gloucestershire Police added: “We’re pleased that these men have now been sentenced for the misery they caused so many vulnerable and elderly people.

“This result is testimony to the immense hard work from many officers at Gloucestershire Constabulary, who went above and beyond to ensure that we could show just how low these men were willing to stoop.

“I want any gangs who try to target the people in our communities to know that we will not sit back but will actively pursue them for their crimes, not just in Gloucestershire but anywhere in the country.

“I hope that this sentence will bring some peace to the men and women they targeted.”