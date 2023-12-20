Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article distressing

The owners of a farm in Somerset have spoken of their heartbreak after their pigs were slaughtered in the middle of the night.

Charlotte and James, who own The Story Pig Farm in Tamworth, woke up to find that two of their animals had been slaughtered, with the pigs' remains, as well as the weapon, just metres away from their home.

"To wake up to this shocking scene, on Charlotte’s birthday no less, has been nothing short of devastation", James said on his social media.

"Our pigs are our heart. As traditional, off-grid farmers, we celebrate the life cycle of our pigs with beyond organic care and utmost welfare.

"Our two girls were slaughtered last night beside their family members, with their remains left brazenly ‘presented’ alongside the weapons – too shocking and upsetting to share on Facebook and something we wish we could both unsee.

"To undertake something like this in the dark of the night, and to such a professional level of precision means that the people who carried this out knew exactly what they were doing.

"If you have any information, no matter how big or small, please get in touch.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called at around 9am on Tuesday 19 December to the Rimpton area, near Yeovil, after two pigs were found dead.

"Overnight, two pregnant Tamworth pigs were killed and butchered.

"If anyone has any information, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223309446."