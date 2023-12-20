A schoolgirl has been arrested after hundreds of suspected stolen toys and other items were seized by police in Camborne.

The 13-year-old and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of criminal property. Both remain in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police forced entry into two properties in Carn Brea on the morning on Tuesday 19 December.

Sector Inspector for Camborne, Wayne Hicks said: “Today we’ve seized hundreds, possibly more than one thousand items which are suspected to be stolen. For now, these will have to remain as evidence whilst the investigation is ongoing.

“The warrant we’ve carried out is down to weeks of work by local officers and information from our community which has built up a picture of suspected criminal activities, and this work remains ongoing.

“I’d urge anyone who has any information about suspect illegal activity in our area to please report it on 101 or via the force website.”

The warrant was carried out after intelligence was gathered during an operation using plan-clothed police officers in November. Officers were aiming to disrupt shoplifting and other associated crimes.

During the two-week operation, officers and PCSOs worked closely with local businesses to help protect them against crime.