Watch the moment Jake Bacon proposed to his partner Nicky

A lifeboat crewman from the Portishead RNLI has proposed to his girlfriend with a sea shanty.

Jake Bacon was performing at the crew's sea shanty evening, with his group - the 85ers, when he felt the moment was right.

Jake's partner Nicky Poulter had a front-row seat to the show and received the surprise of her life when Jake walked towards her mid-performance and got down on one knee.

The crowds, including the couple's family and friends, cheered as Jake proposed, and Nicky said yes.

Speaking after the proposal, Jake said: "Nicky and I have been together for about seven years, we met through a friend on the lifeboat, Paul who's also an 85er.

"It was our home gig at the lifeboat station, we had lots of friends there, lots of family coming, it was our last gig of the year and it just felt right.

"I told the band a couple of weeks ago that that was my plan and they were like great let's support it. It just all came together really nicely.

"Nicky and I had spoken about getting married a lot, it was just a nice thing to do. I spoke to her dad a couple of months ago and asked him if that would be okay and he said yes, so I knew I had his support.

"He had no idea it was going to happen on this particular evening, my family had no idea, Nicky had no idea.

"The lifeboats a massive part of my life being on the crew for the last 12 years and it's just nice for Nicky to have that special connection with the lifeboat station as well."

Jake added that the couple aren't planning a wedding anytime soon as they have a baby on the way, but says he's glad he doesn't have to worry about a band when the time comes.