A man in his 70s has been left seriously injured after a dog attack in Cornwall.

Police said the attack happened in Penzance between 7pm and 8pm on 18 December.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his arm.

He was walking his dog in the Castle Road area when the incident happened.

The attacking dog was described as a large, chestnut-brown bulldog that was not on a lead, police said.

Officers believe the owner took hold of the dog and left on foot following the attack.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We’re appealing for any information to help us identify the owner of the dog and anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t yet spoken to police."

