An overturned lorry has blocked the M5 motorway Southbound near Cullompton.

Motorists are being warned of delays while the carriageway is cleared and trapped traffic is turned around and released.

The road between J28 A373 for Cullompton and J29 A3015 for Honiton Road has been closed since around 7.55am.

National Highways said: "Traffic caught within the #M5 south closure between J28 & J29 will be turned around and released via the rear of the queue.

"Please remain in your vehicle and await instructions from Traffic Officers or Police. Please be aware it will take some time to release all traffic."

A diversion has been set up via the B381 through Cullompton and Broadclyst.