Troy Deeney has been appointed as head coach of Forest Green Rovers following the departure of David Horseman.

Deeney, who joined Forest Green Rovers earlier this season from Birmingham City, will start the role with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old has been working as a player-coach since joining the League Two club in the summer.

“I am very pleased and honoured to be appointed as the new Head Coach. I know the fans will have many questions, which will be answered as soon as possible", the former Watford captain said.

"We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way.

“One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work our very hardest to bring this wonderful club back to success.

"This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I'll embrace. and there's a lot of work for us to do, which has already started.

"I look forward to welcoming fans to our home game this Friday against Gillingham", he added.

Dale Vince, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers, added: "I'd like to thank David and Louis for all they have done here and wish them the best for the future.

"I wish we had more time, but we’re at the halfway mark of the season and need to act decisively to improve our performances and league position.

“Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career – this is happening sooner than expected but he’s built strong relationships already with our staff, squad and fans - and is well placed for the challenge.

"We’ll strengthen our squad in the coming transfer window as well, to give ourselves the best chance of first securing our place in L2 before looking upward once more, toward L1 and beyond.”

Deeney's first game as Head Coach will be in front of home fans against Gillingham on Friday 22 December.