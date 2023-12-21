A campaign has been launched against massive hikes in Bristol allotment fees, which campaigners say could 'force them off land'.

The proposed new charges, which Bristol City Council has put to consultation, sees fees rise by more than 50%.

It says a change in charges would bring it in line with other similar-sized authorities.

New rules would also force allotment holders to remove hedges, fences, most trees, and glass from greenhouses to prevent soil contamination and replace it with twin-walled plastic.

The new policy also introduces a number of additional fees:

£15 for a shed, pond, greenhouse or cold frame

£25 for keeping chickens, bees and rabbits

£32 for a new or replacement key

£50 for late payments

Bristol City Council, which manages 4,000 plots, with 1,500 more run on its behalf by five allotment associations, says there are now almost 8,000 people on the waiting list.

The authority puts this down a surge in food growing interest and says to maintain existing service levels, it needs to increase rents, which were last reviewed in 2018.

Holly Wyatt has run a plot at Bedminster Down for more than six years. She said the changes would make allotments a “luxury for middle-class households” only.

She has launched a petition opposing the plans, which already has more than 600 signatures.

Holly and her wife Sal, who also owns a plot, had worked hard to transform their overgrown and unloved allotments.

She said: “Our plots are also home to a huge and varied array of wildlife, from newts and frogs to birds, butterflies and everything else in between.

“We keep chickens on one of our plots and spend the majority of our spare time at the allotments through the spring and summer, sowing, planting, growing, tending, harvesting and then preserving our hard-earned crops.

“The site is a community, where we hold events such as cider making and an annual bat walk, and there are always fellow plotters around to chat to for those who may live alone and need company, or just those looking for some advice from more seasoned growers.”

Holly, an admin worker at Bristol Children’s Hospital, said they were already struggling to make ends meet and could not afford to keep both plots if the new fees were introduced.

She said changes would make allotments inaccessible for those who needed them most.

She added: “Access to space for growing food is something that should be accessible to everyone – it shouldn’t become a profit-making enterprise for councils who do very little to maintain and manage these sites.

“There is no possible justification for adding charges onto items that the council should already be handling as part of their management responsibility and are already paid for.

“There is also a proposal to charge sites for holding events, which would have a hugely detrimental impact on the community and deter sites from doing this.

“There is absolutely no cost to the council in us holding such events and therefore no justification in charging sites other than purely for greed.”

“The implications for this are huge, both environmentally and financially, and in many cases would result in absolutely no positive benefits.”

At the launch of its consultation, Bristol City Council said: “Allotment rents in Bristol have not been reviewed since 2018, and to simply maintain services at existing levels we need to increase rents to cover rising costs, look after an increased number of tenants and cover the demands on the service.

“However, we aspire to go further than just maintaining the current service, as we want to improve the offer to our current tenants and work towards increasing the number of plots available for those on the waiting list.

“We understand that the rent increase at this time may be difficult for some on a low income, so we propose expanding the current low-income discount we offer to include tenants in receipt of Universal Credit or Pension Credit.”

It said rents would be “aligned” with other similar-sized authorities.

The consultation runs until 22 January.