A Gloucester councillor who ran an illegal puppy breeding farm has been banned from dealing with animals for 10 years.

Alastair Chambers, 43, of Manor Way, Quedgeley, was sentenced on Wednesday 20 December at Bristol Crown Court.

The court heard how Chambers bred and sold the animals before police raided his home.

Officers found more than 25 dogs at the property.

Chambers, who was first elected as a Conservative to Gloucester City Council and Gloucestershire County Council in 2021, admitted to two Animal Welfare Act offences for breeding and selling dogs without a licence after appearing in court in June 2022.

However, his sentencing was put back due to a legal dispute between the prosecution and defence counsel which meant that a Newton hearing had to take place.

Newton hearings are generally used when a defendant has pleaded guilty but there is a disagreement with the prosecution as to the material facts on which they should be sentenced.

That hearing was originally set for 1 June 2023, nearly a year after the 43-year-old pleaded guilty, but it was adjourned until 2 November.

At Bristol Crown Court on 20 December, Chambers was made the subject of an 18-month community order.

He has also been disqualified from dealing with, or being involved in dealing or transporting animals for 10 years. However, he is still allowed to keep pets.

Speaking after the hearing, Chambers said he was glad it had come to an end.

“Gloucester City Council have drawn out this licensing breach charge and spent 10 of thousands pounds of taxpayers' money on pursuing me on various different charges, which the vast majority of these charges were completely disproved and I was found innocent.

“Unlike police prosecutions, the City Council have written their own rules in my case, not interviewing me under caution on most of the allegations, put to me in court and wasting a great deal of court time.

“I admitted the licensing breaches at the very first opportunity. The judge commented that there was clearly no intention for me to cause any harm to the dogs in my care. This is why I can continue to have and look after pets.”

A spokesperson for Gloucester City Council said anyone who breeds dogs without a licence risks investigation and prosecution.

They said: “As the licensing authority, it is our responsibility to ensure that anyone who breeds dogs complies with all of the standards set out to ensure the welfare of the animals.

“Anyone who is not following these rules and is breeding without a licence risks investigation and ultimately prosecution.”