Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder was at Bristol Christmas Market performing his new festive song ‘You’re Christmas To Me’.

The singer is up against Wham! and Mariah Carey for the Christmas number one.

He’s best known for coming runner-up in Eurovision in 2022.

Today (21 Decemeber) is the final day for streams and sales before the count takes place and the chart is revealed on Friday 22 December.

On Thursday 21 December, Sam was in Bristol’s Jager Barn Bar as part of a series of performances he’s been doing all over the country to promote his new song.

People flocked to see him. Credit: ITV News

Sam said: “We’ve done 26 performances in six days.

“We’ve just going for it, you don’t get opportunities like this often where you’re in a chart race with your heroes and it’s not disrespectful to go for it. Life is short!

“I was sick of hearing new Christmas songs not having that bombastic feeling of the past. Every old classic began life as a new favourite.”

When asked about the thought of being number one, Sam said “it would mean the world” because he’s only used to coming second, making reference to his Eurovision result last year.

The Eurovision star has been travelling up and down the country promoting his new song. Credit: ITV News

The production of the single has been simple. Sam said: “This isn’t a big flashing company, this is six guys in a transit van going up and down the country following passions.”

The song was written with no expectations of success, the Eurovision star said.

“I wrote it and made peace with the fact not a lot of people would hear it. I was dead wrong because now we’re number two in the charts, and a mere handful of copies away from one of the greatest bands.”

