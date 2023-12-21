Four men who ran a home delivery drugs supply network in Bristol have been jailed.

On Monday 18 December, they appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing.

Three of the men had previously admitted to their involvement in a conspiracy to supply cocaine in Bristol between December 2022 and March 2023.

The other was convicted following the trial.

Abdikarim Ahmed, 27 of Avonvale Road in Barton Hill was jailed for six years and 10 months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Osman Mahamoud Mohamed, 32 and also of Avonvale Road was jailed for seven years and nine months following his conviction for conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was acquitted of possessing criminal property.

Mohamed Tahya Amin, 24 of Redcliff Hill in Redcliffe was jailed for five years and seven months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Abdurahman Yahya Amin, 28 and also of Redcliff Hill admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was handed a two-year suspended jail sentence. He was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work plus 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

The court heard how the men used a phone to take orders and even offered "buy two get one half price" discounts on cocaine.

It would then be delivered to the buyer either at meeting points in busy nightlife areas or to addresses.

A four-month police operation culminated on 27 March 2023, when all four were arrested and officers recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £7,680.

The group are estimated to have supplied 1.6 kilos of cocaine during the four-month conspiracy period.

Some of the things seized by police. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Searches of the men's homes in Barton Hill and Redcliffe led to the seizure of designer clothing worth an estimated £20k, jewellery including a £25.5k Rolex watch, thousands of pounds in cash, and a £65k Mercedes.

Financial investigations established that in the 14 months before his arrest Abdikarim Ahmed had almost £189,000 paid into his accounts, while Osman Mohamed had credits totalling almost £140,500 in the same period.

The pair are believed to have been running the "Captain" line together since October 2020 and officers are now considering an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

In response to the sentencing, Superintendent Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are determined to take action against those who profit from the supply of illegal drugs.

"These individuals treated their criminal activity like a business enterprise, offering discounts and doorstep delivery."