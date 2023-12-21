A man from Bristol has been banned for keeping animals for 10 years after an RSPCA investigation found two dogs ill and underfed at his home.

George Venner, 27, admitted three animal welfare charges and was found guilty of four more.

He was also given a 24-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months at Bristol Magistrates Court on December 6.

The court heard that RSPCA inspector Kimily Walters went to Venner’s former flat in Nailsea on September 14 last year following an earlier visit she had made, so she could check on the dogs.

The charity had received reports that dogs at the property had been left unattended and had also been hit and kicked.

It was also alleged that one of the dogs was severely underweight and had been suffering from a lump on her chest for which veterinary treatment was not sought.

Harley scored just 2 out 9 on the body condition test. Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Walters said she found Harley, an elderly brindle and white bull terrier, in poor condition with her ribs and hips prominent in the flat, which smelt strongly of ammonia and faeces.

“I saw she also had a large mass on her chest and overgrown nails. I was also shown Bandit, a black labrador, who was in a lean body condition and had a swollen ear that appeared sore,” the inspector said in a statement read to the court.

She also found a four-month-old crossbreed puppy, who was in a reasonable state of health.

“I explained that I wished to have all the dogs examined at the vets as neighbours had seen the defendant assault the labrador cross and bull terrier cross called Harley and they were both in poor body condition,” added the inspector.

A veterinary examination confirmed Harley was underweight, scoring two out of nine on a body condition test. There were also concerns about a “pendulous mass” in her mammary region, which she underwent surgery to remove, while Bandit was suffering from an ear infection.

Harley and Bandit have been passed into the care of the RSPCA, which is looking to rehome the two dogs Credit: RSPCA

A vet said in his expert report that the needs of all three dogs were not met and Harley and Bandit would have been caused to suffer as a result of Venner’s actions.

Venner pleaded guilty to three animal welfare charges and denied four other animal welfare charges, but was convicted of those four offences after a trial.

In mitigation, the court was told that the defendant suffered from mental health problems, including a personality disorder, and he had financial and health problems.

Magistrates said that the neglect in the case had been “prolonged” and they also ordered Venner to pay a £154 victim surcharge and a contribution towards court costs of £1,000.

Dexter has been rehomed by the RSPCA, while Harley and Bandit (pictured in the care of the charity) have been signed over to the animal charity who will be looking to find new homes for both of them.