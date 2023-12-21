The parents of murdered Joanna Parrish have faced 33 years, fighting for justice for their daughter.

Roger Parrish and Pauline Murrell, from The Forest of Dean, have sat through failed investigations and watched serial killer Michel Fourniret deny any involvement in her death.

He later confessed, but delays during the pandemic meant he died in prison before he could be brought to trial.

Throughout December 2023, Roger and Pauline have sat in a Paris courtroom, watching the former wife of Michael Fourniret, who played a part in the murder of Joanna, on trial.

The result - 75-year-old Monique Olivier has been jailed for life. The court heard she helped Fourniret lure Joanna Parish to her death.

Here's what we know:

In 1990, 20-year-old Gloucestershire student Joanna Parrish was raped and murdered, her body dumped in a river in Auxairre in France, where she'd been studying for her languages degree.

By the tenth anniversary of her death, her parents, from Newent, had travelled eight times to the place she was murdered.

Their visit in 2000 was just after they'd been given access to the French police investigation records. They were not impressed with the way police had looked into their daughter's death.

During the visit, her mother Pauline Murrell said: "I just feel that they mean well but they are possibly bumbling fools.

"Jo was beautiful, Jo was the nicest person I'd ever met, I think. She was the most wonderful daughter, but we did argue.

"She and her brother Barney were the most important people in my life."

Joanna's father Roger Parrish, Pauline's former husband, added: "There were a lot of mistakes made at the time, and we are finding out about those mistakes now shows a lack of care, a lack of efficiency, a lack of knowledge and a lack of detective skills.

Joanna Parrish was 20 and working as a sign language assistant when she went missing. Credit: ITV News

It later emerged that Michel Fourniret, a serial killer known as 'the beast of the Ardenne', was the prime suspect. He'd been jailed and convicted in 2008 for the murders of seven girls and young women in France and Belgium.

In February 2018, it was announced Fourniret had confessed to Joanna's murder.

He never stood trial, due to a delay in court proceedings caused by Covid and legal procedures.

In 2021, Pauline told ITV: "We're pleased, hoping he'd suffered, which sounds horrendous.

"But then we're disappointed because there won't be any justice now."

Roger Parrish added: "We knew that he'd been in hospital. Although we'd had our feelings about it, it was no great surprise."

In May 2023, French authorities charged Fourniret's wife, Monique Olivier with being involved in the murders of Joanna and two other women.

Joanna's parents have spent December sitting in court, hearing how she was coerced and manipulated by Fourniret - a suggestion prosecutors rejected.

The case concluded that Monique Olivier helped lure victims into Fourniret's car. She is already serving life in prison for her part in the murder of other young women.