The use of "prolonged restraint" by police in Exeter contributed to the death of Thomas Orchard, an inquest has concluded.

The 32-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest after being held down, handcuffed and placed in restraints – with an emergency response belt (ERB) wrapped around his face.

He had been arrested and brought to Devon and Cornwall Police's Heavitree Road custody unit in Exeter when the incident happened in October 2012.

The church caretaker subsequently died in hospital, seven days after being restrained with the ERB.

Thomas Orchard was restrained at Heavitree Road Police Station in October 2012. Credit: PA

An inquest into Mr Orchard's death concluded at County Hall in Exeter on Thursday 21 December.

After two days of deliberation the jury ruled that the use and manner of the ERB may have contributed to his death.

They said "prolonged restraint" and being held in a prone condition led to him suffering a cardiac arrest.

The hearing had previously heard details of how Mr Orchard was a paranoid schizophrenia, who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was arrested in the city centre at 11am on 3 October.

He was arrested after being abusive to members of the public and was dealt with by seven police officers, who restrained his legs and arms before driving him to the custody suite.

After arriving at the unit, the ERB was placed around his head due to concerns about spitting and biting.

A police custody sergeant was never told a thick webbing belt should not be wrapped around the face as a spit or bite guard during restraint, the inquest also heard.

An Emergency Response Belt (ERB) that prevents a detainee from biting or spitting, similar to the one used on Thomas Orchard. Credit: PA

He was then searched while handcuffed, wearing restraints and with the ERB around his face.

The ERB and restraints were then removed, and Mr Orchard was left alone in the locked cell.

After being discovered unconscious in his cell, the emergency services were called and Mr Orchard was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where he died on October 10.

Sgt Kingshott and civilian detention officers Simon Tansley and Michael Marsden were acquitted of manslaughter by gross negligence following a trial in 2017.

Later, the office of the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police pleaded guilty to breaches under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

In the health and safety case, a judge ruled they could not be sure that the ERB was a contributory factor in Mr Orchard’s death.