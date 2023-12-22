A former Royal Marine from Devon aiming to complete the world's first solo unsupported crossing of Antarctica has cut his attempt short.

Sam Cox, from Torquay, was flown off the ice due to suspected kidney stones on Friday 22 December, after 32 days of travelling.

In total, he had travelled more than 600km — including 1100m of elevation — of his 2000km journey, pulling all his supplies weighing 25 stone along with him.

He had just completed one of the most treacherous sections of his expedition, successfully crossing the Ross Ice Shelf which is the largest ice shelf on Antarctica.

Mr Cox had just surpassed 600km of his 2000km journey when he had to stop the expedition. Credit: Sam Cox

Mr Cox's team said that it was during this section of his journey that he first started to "experience some discomfort."

They explained: "As the pain worsened and other symptoms began to show Sam sought medical advice.

"Despite Sam wanting to push on, the medical team intervened due to the risk to his physical wellbeing and the potential implications to his long-term health if left untreated," they added.

Mr Cox was hoping to complete the world's first solo unsupported crossing of Antarctica. Credit: Sam Cox

Mr Cox said it was "devastating" to have to cut the expedition short.

"Despite some challenging conditions I was feeling good and my momentum was building into an important stage of the expedition," he said. “I want to continue, but in the end, the decision was taken out of my hands."

He added: “It’s difficult to put into words the disappointment. It’s been three and a half years of planning and preparation.”

Mr Cox will now undergo further tests and treatment at a hospital in Chile, before heading back to the UK.

Mr Cox trained for months before the expedition.

Reflecting on whether he would try the world record attempt again, Mr Cox said: "It’s too early to say about another attempt.

"However, the first 600km felt good, and there was plenty more in the tank."

Abi Cox, Mr Cox's wife and a key part of his expedition team, said: “He’s incredible and given this expedition everything.

She added: "I know how much he would have been pushing to carry on, however, I’m glad that there are an amazing team of medical professionals supporting him to make those tough calls.

“The most important thing is for him to come back safely and in good health.”