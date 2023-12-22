Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man from South Gloucestershire.

Jason was last seen at around 5.10pm on Thursday 21 December in Kingswood on the outskirts of Bristol.

He was wearing a dark-coloured Slazenger hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said "Jason drives a black Vauxhall Astra reg VU64 DDN.

"If you see him or his car, please phone 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223311863."