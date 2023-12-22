A dog has been reunited with its owner after falling down a cliff in Cornwall.

Falmouth Coastguard was called at around 10:30am on Tuesday 19 December to a report of a dog having fallen over cliffs near Portloe.

The Coastguard requested RNLI Falmouth's lifeboat and other rescue teams to assist the mission.

The lifeboat launched at 10:41am arriving on scene 25 minutes later, to find the Coastguard teams setting up and beginning to abseil towards the stranded dog.

Luckily, the animal had not fallen too far and crews soon reached it, Falmouth RNLI said.

Rescuers said the dog was then put into a rescue bag, carried back up the cliff and reunited with its owner on the coast path.

The RNLI has used the rescue to remind owners not to go after their dogs if they fall.

It said: "In 2020, the RNLI had 57 lifeboat launches to dogs. In this instance, the owner did exactly the right thing by not endangering themselves by attempting their own rescue, but calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard."