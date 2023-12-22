A drug driver who killed a 69-year-old man in a head-on collision has been jailed for nine years.

Ben Clough, 31, of Sambourne Gardens, Warminster, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on Thursday 14 December after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

On 4 April 2022, Clough was driving along the A350 Yarnbrook in a Range Rover when he crossed the central white lines.

He collided head-on with a Nissan X-Trail being driven by 69-year-old Robert Godfrey.

Mr Godfrey, from Westbury, died at the scene.

Clough was breath tested and drug tested, returning a positive drug wipe for cocaine, and was subsequently arrested.

Following the sentencing, community road safety officer PC Charlotte Sartin said: “Firstly, I’d like to pay tribute to Robert’s family for their courage and bravery throughout this ordeal.

“On 4 April last year, Clough put many people’s lives at risk by choosing to get behind the wheel while under the influence of cocaine. Unfortunately, his actions led to the death of Robert.

“Not only that, in February this year while on release under investigation, before a charge was authorised by the CPS, Clough was stopped by officers again under the influence of cocaine.

“Clough’s incredibly reckless and dangerous actions had already led to the death of Robert and it’s shocking to think he willingly chose to drive while under the influence of drugs again.

“Nothing can bring Robert back but hopefully this lengthy sentence will bring his family some closure and lead Clough to reflect on his actions.”

Wiltshire Police is running a drink/drug drive campaign for the entire month of December which sees officers carrying out early morning and late night vehicle checks, targeting individuals who appear over the limit or under the influence of illegal drugs.

It shares a simple message this festive season: "Don't risk it."