A Cornish fishing company has been ordered to pay nearly £30,000 in fines and costs for illegal scallop dredging offences committed in Cornish waters.

On Wednesday 20 December, Sarah Jane Fishing Ltd, the owner of the fishing vessel Cornish Gem PH819, was sentenced at Bodmin Magistrates Court for three counts of using a dredge to remove scallops from the Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) district at a prohibited time of day.

This case was previously heard in November at Truro Magistrates Court.

The company was ordered to pay a total of £29,904.48 which included a fine of £20,000 as well as prosecution costs and victim surcharge.

This was in addition to the £1,875 the fishing company's master, Mark Manning, 59, of Plymouth had previously been ordered to pay last month.

Magistrates had previously found Sarah-Jane Fishing Ltd guilty in respect of the three scallop dredging offences but adjourned sentencing of the company until 20 December.

Cornwall IFCA has a bylaw prohibiting dredging for scallops between 7pm and 7am.

This daily curfew period is designed to conserve the inshore scallop stock by limiting fishing efforts to a sustainable level.

It was found that scallop dredging was conducted by Sarah Jane Fishing Ltd during the curfew hours on the 9 and 16 December 2022 and on 9 February 2023.

In response to the sentencing, Simon Cadman, Cornwall IFCA’s Principal Enforcement Officer said: “The owners of fishing vessels have a legal responsibility, and liability, for the activities of their vessels.

"It was disappointing to find the same owner was investigated again for scallop dredging offences committed by one of their vessels.

"I hope the sentence handed down by the court in this instance, including a significant fine, serves to encourage any owner of a fishing vessel to take a keen interest in ensuring that its master and crew operate it within the law.”