The areas losing the most swimming pools in the West Country

More than 25 swimming pools across Devon have closed in the last decade, according to Sport England.

New data has revealed which counties across the West Country have lost the most swimming pools.

Devon lost the most pools with 27 closures in the last 10 years, followed by 14 in Gloucestershire and 13 in Wiltshire.

Bristol fared the best with only four swimming pools closing.

I n most cases, pools were closed for financial reasons or for strategic review, which is when a site is shut down and not replaced.

Watch: Linda Dawe runs a community pool in Devon and said the figures are devastating

Linda Dawe helps run Kingsteignton Pool in Newton Abbot, Devon alongside other community volunteers.

She said the pool closure figures are “devastating” because it’s not just about swimming.

Ms Dawe said: “This is a community resource that benefits people’s mental health and people’s physical health.

“It would be devastating for pools to close. People won’t realise until they’re gone what they bring to local communities.”

Watch: Pam Barratt said it is vital pools are kept open for people living outside of major cities

Another lady who understands the challenges of running a community pool is Pam Barratt from Buckfastleigh Pool. The pool was saved by the community in 2015.

She said keeping pools accessible to towns and villages outside of major cities is vital.

Ms Barratt said community swimming pools are often "the last place available to our communities in Devon."

"We don’t have the large cities, we can’t access them, public transport doesn’t allow us to access them and these community pools are vital to the education and health of our communities," she said.

Watch: Chris Bishop said pool operators face challenges around recruitment and energy costs

Chris Bishop runs Tewkesbury Leisure Centre and said swimming pools are increasingly facing challenges around recruitment and energy costs.

To try and manage energy costs, he said he is “making sure all the staff are well educated on what we can do to save energy" — such as using LED lights and pool covers.

Somerset-based Olympic medallist Sharron Davies is passionate about people having access to pools.

She said: “I’m really not surprised by the fact we’ve had more close than we’ve had open. We know this is a trend.

"Swim England have said that by the end of this decade, we’ll have lost 2000 swimming pools which is absolutely horrendous.”

Watch: Olympic medallist Sharron Davies said it's important to make sure that everyone has access to swimming

Ms Davies said everyone should be able to access a pool, but these closures could result in some going without.

“Most of the pools that we’re losing are community pools and if you want to go and be a member of a private club it’s really expensive," she said.

"It’s always the people with the least money that are going to be suffering."

She added: “ It’s really important that we make sure that everybody has access to swimming, is able to swim, and has access to facilities where they can keep themselves healthy. “

In response to the data, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: "Local authorities are responsible for swimming pools and leisure centres, but the Government recognises the challenges they currently face.

“That's why we have stepped in with a £60 million fund to support their operating costs to help keep them open and improve energy efficiency.

"Nearly 200 swimming pools across the country have been awarded a share of the first £20 million, including 22 in the South West.”