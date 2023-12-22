Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

With just a few days to go until Christmas, a woman from Exeter is preparing to open up her home to people with dementia.Merle Weiner says she hopes to help those who might otherwise be on their own, and give their carers some much-needed respite.

"People nowadays have families living all around the world, and it can be a very lonely, isolated, sad time of the year for a lot of people," Merle said.

"My family all live abroad, so it's equally nice for me to spend the day with people that I really enjoy being around."

Merle says she enjoys the company of the people she hosts. Credit: ITV News

Merle is working with the Filo Project, a not-for-profit organisation which provides care for people living with dementia.

Director Libby Price said: "Looking after somebody with dementia is hard, and at Christmas, it can be a lonely time even among your family and friends looking after somebody with dementia.

"We can help people prepare so they don't beat themselves up if they're not able to present that Christmas that they always did, and not worry too much."