A police investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Devon.

The ambulance service was called to a house in Meare Green, near West Hatch, in the early hours of Sunday 17 December, after a woman was found unresponsive.

The woman, in her sixties, died at the scene.

The death was being treated as unexpected and the initial post-mortem results were inconclusive.

Police have now launched an investigation, pending the outcome of a forensic post-mortem examination, after new information was given to officers.

The cause of death remains unknown.

A man in his sixties, known to the woman, was arrested on Friday 22 December and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Residents will see an increased police presence in the area while forensic teams and specialist officers search the property and door-to-door enquiries are carried out."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

