Urgent food deliveries have been organised for the Isles of Scilly in time for Christmas after a freight vessel carrying chilled foods experienced an engine failure.

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company (IOSS) said the Lyonesse Lady will be leaving Penzance, Cornwall at 5pm on Saturday 23 December to transport urgent chilled foods.

It said the food is expected to be delivered to St Mary's on Saturday evening and Christmas Eve morning.

It added: "All other freight will be shipped on the next Gry Maritha crossing."

Penzance Helicopters said it has received numerous deliveries in light of the freight complications. Credit: Penzance Helicopters

It comes after the Gry Maritha was forced to return to Penzance on Friday 22 December, around 20 minutes after departing.

The IOSS said the freight vessel suffered a mechanical failure and was forced to head back with just one operational engine.

It said the vessel was not likely to be repaired until Boxing Day at the earliest and apologised for the "obvious inconvenience that this has caused."

It added: "As ever, we will do whatever we can to minimise disruption to the freight service, and thank you for your patience during this challenging time."

Penzance Helicopters is transporting chilled food to the Isles of Scilly. Credit: Penzance Helicopters

Rival firm Harland and Wolff (H&W) stepped in to make a delivery.

H&W said it would provide a free emergency freight service to St Mary's on Saturday for "emergency items and food required for Christmas."

John Wood, H&W's chief executive, said on Facebook that only one run would be possible due to the forecasted weather conditions.

He added: "It is an unfortunate situation and difficult to deal with at this late stage with everyone shutting down for Christmas, but we are looking at all options."

Supplies are also being delivered by helicopter to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

Alexander Rogers, from Penzance Helicopters, said: "W e've received numerous deliveries with us at Penzance Helicopter, notably some fresh fruit and veg in time for Christmas dinners - the important bits!"