A family have paid tribute to a "beloved husband" who died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at around 5:20pm on Sunday 17 December.

The incident happened in Chippenham town centre at the junction of Gladstone Road and Avenue La Fleche.

The pedestrian, 49-year-old Justin Edhouse, died in the crash.

In a tribute his family said: “Justin was a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed by not just his wife, family, friends and colleagues but by everyone who ever knew him.”

Justin’s family have asked for any donations to be made to Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

Police are continuing to investigate, with the force keen to hear from the driver of a red vehicle thought to be at the scene at the time who may have witnessed or captured dash cam of the incident.

The car may then have turned left onto Gladstone Street and may not be aware of the incident taking place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.