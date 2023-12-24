‘The day is chaos and joy’: Cotehele sees record numbers at annual wassail 

Play Brightcove video

The National Trust’s Cotehele site hosted it’s annual wassailing event on 24 December.

Wassailing is a pagan Christmas tradition that involves singing, dancing, and drinking cider from a special cup.

It’s supposed to scare away evil spirits from the orchard, and ensure a bumper crop next year.

Laura Jarman was one of the organisers and said it was the busiest wassail they’ve seen in nearly 20 years, with around 550 people attending.

People play music and dress up as part of the wassail. Credit: Laura Jarman

“It’s amazing, an absolutely wonderful event. It’s just joyous seeing so many people - young and old - come to celebrate this really old established tradition.”

The day features people dressing up in traditional Cornish costumes, parade down to the oldest tree in the orchard, and then finish at the youngest tree.

Laura said: “It’s very important in Cornwall, we like to celebrate our heritage.

“It’s really nice to see the numbers grow year on year. Just spread the word we can do something a bit mad and a bit wonderful. The day is chaos and joy and a real celebration.”