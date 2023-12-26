A dog who escaped its lead whilst out on a walk on Christmas Day has been rescued by coastguard teams from Devon and Dorset.

Crews from Beer and Lyme Regis Coastguard, along with RNLI crews from Lyme lifeboat were tasked to a dog who had fallen 20m over a cliff at Rousdon landslip at around 1:30pm on Monday 25 December.

Once deployed, crew members on the Lyme lifeboat located the dog on the cliff.

Rope rescue teams were alerted, and called to the scene to set up for rescue.

They had to carry equipment 600 metres from their vehicle to the dog.

A rope technician was lowered over the cliff and rescued the animal. It was then reunited with its owner.

Beer Coastguard has shared the following pictures of the rescue.

Credit: Beer Coastguard

Credit: Beer Coastguard

Credit: Beer Coastguard