Police in Wiltshire and Manchester hunt for wanted man

Police in Wiltshire and Manchester are hunting for a wanted man.

Jordan Turnbull, 30 has links to Swindon and Marlborough, but police believe he may be frequently visiting the area near to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

He's wanted by Wiltshire Police in relation to a number of offences including assault.

The force is asking anyone who knows where he is or with information regarding his whereabouts to call the police immediately.

Police urge anyone who sees him to dial 999 and to not approach him.

The log number for this incident is 5420088520.