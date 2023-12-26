A zoo in North Somerset has launched its annual festive 'tree-cycling' scheme for its animals.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm asks people to donate their Christmas trees for animal enrichment throughout January, rather than getting rid of them.

The project is run in conjunction with North Somerset Council and has been in action for four years.

Donations have grown from one thousand donated trees in 2021, to over three thousand in 2023.

The zoo has said Christmas trees are popular with many of its animals, because of their smell and texture.

A spokesperson said: "The woodchips are used in the Andean Adventures exhibit, providing different scents and enrichment for resident spectacled bears, Madidi, Rasu, Tuichi and Beni.

"Rhinos and meerkats also thoroughly enjoy the seasonal enrichment, their keepers bury food under the mulch, which stimulates the animals’ natural foraging instinct.

"The largest residents at the Zoo are also involved in the post-Christmas fun! The elephants devour the Christmas tree branches and also enjoy searching their way through piles of chippings for buried treats.

"The elephants enjoy willow and other tree branches as part of their regular diet, so this is a festive spin on a staple they already enjoy."

Jon Jutsum, Site Manager at Noah’s Ark added: “The Christmas tree recycling scheme forms part of Noah’s Ark’s Green Zoo initiative, which aims to create a sustainable future for all.

"The scheme enables the public to dispose of their Christmas trees in a responsible and sustainable way, and also benefit from the knowledge that their tree will be repurposed for good.

"This year, we have had a record year of selling our locally sourced wonky Christmas trees at the Zoo! We are proud to offer a full service of enabling people to purchase their tree from us, and then recycling it with us too.

"This means the trees start and end their journey here at the Zoo.”

Elephant enjoys recycled Christmas trees at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

In addition, the scheme supports local organisations.

North Somerset Councillor Annemieke Waite added: “North Somerset Council is very happy to support the Christmas tree recycling scheme at Noah’s Ark Zoo again this year.

This is part of a wider recycling scheme that we run in partnership with St Peter’s Hospice and Weston-super-Mare Rotary Club for Weston Hospice care.

"Taking part is a great way for people to support local communities and charities – last year’s collections raised over £37,350 – while following a sustainable approach.

"Instead of becoming another waste item after the festive period, it’s positive to see the trees being repurposed and used again as a valuable resource.

"As this is all done locally, it helps cut down on transportation and carbon emissions, while supporting our commitment to tackle the climate emergency.”People can donate their Christmas trees between Wednesday 3 and Sunday 21 January 2024, when the Zoo is open from 10:30am to 4pm.