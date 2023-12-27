Police are dealing with an illegal rave in Cornwall.

The incident has been taking place overnight in the Camelford area of the county.

Devon and Cornwall Police has said that the event is ‘unacceptable’, adding that those attending were placing themselves and others at risk.

Road restrictions and cordons have been put in place.

On X, formerly Twitter, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are dealing with an illegal rave in the Camelford area of Cornwall.

“Road restrictions and cordons are in place.

“These events are unacceptable.

“Those attending are placing themselves and the public at risk. Do not approach the area, those who do, risk arrest and prosecution.”