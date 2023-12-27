The family of a woman who died following a quad bike crash near Tetbury have spoken out saying they are "devastated" to have lost a "treasured and much-loved daughter".

22-year-old Grace Vater, known to many as Gracie, fell off a quad bike that overturned on Whitehouse Lane in Shipton Moyne, near Tetbury on Saturday 23 December.

She died on Christmas Day in hospital from her injuries.

In a statement, her family said: "We as a family are totally devastated to have lost our beautiful darling Gracie.

"A treasured and much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and aunty.

"She was the most kind, caring and beautiful soul inside and out, and would help anybody that needed her help. She was loved by everyone who met her.

"A country girl with the biggest heart and a huge love for animals, especially dogs, pigs and cows.

"Our lives will never be the same without her"

"Our lives will never be the same without her, but we take comfort in knowing that Gracie is with her beloved dad. We ask that all of Gracie's family are given privacy during this horrific time."

Gracie was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after the crash and died two days later.

A man is believed to have made off from the scene on a quad bike and was later found and arrested following a search involving the police helicopter. A second man was also later arrested.

Two men, aged 29 and 30 and from the Cotswolds, have been bailed with conditions to return to police in February, pending further enquiries.

Officers are still seeking information in connection with the collision and are asking anyone who witnessed it or the quad bike being driven prior to the incident to contact them online.