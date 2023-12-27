A Cornish farmer has been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay thousands in fines and costs after admitting to a string of animal welfare offences.

Kevin Hutchings has also been banned from keeping pigs, geese and sheep for six years.

The 53-year-old of Pattacott Farm Camping and Glamping site in Maxworthy in Launceston pleaded guilty to several offences including failing to provide pigs clean water and dry bedding, allowing geese access to scrap and broken glass and failing to provide emancipated sheep prompt and effective treatment.

The offences were discovered when Cornwall Council's Animal Health team and vets from the Animal Plant and Health Agency visited the farm in January and February 2023 and found appalling conditions.

The full list of animal welfare offences are:

Not housing geese in contravention of last winter’s poultry housing orderAllowing geese to have access to scrap and broken glassFailing to provide pigs with clean water, dry bedding and allowing access to sharp injurious objectsFailing to provide emaciated sheep prompt effective treatment or giving them good quality feedFailing to provide baby piglets with clean dry beddingAnd keeping sheep without adequate grazing and having access to collapsed fencing.

The case was heard at Bodmin Magistrates Court of Thursday 21 December.

Most pigs on the farm had no clean water or dry bedding and the roof of one building had collapsed leaving rain to soak the pig's bedding, the court heard.

Geese had access to broken glass and scrap and were not housed as required by last winter’s housing order which was to prevent bird flu from wild birds infecting captive birds, and causing the disease to spread.

The officers also found emaciated sheep, one of which was so weak it collapsed during examination. It had no muscle or fat covering on its back or pelvis.

The sheep was condition score zero and emaciated to the point of death, sadly this sheep later died. Two other emaciated sheep were nursed back to health.

One pen of newly born piglets had dirty water and wet, faeces-coated bedding. The piglets were huddled together to stay warm and were all shivering due to the cold.

Their mother’s feed trough was broken and had jagged sharp edges, which could have injured the piglets or sow.

Defending Hutchings in courts, Chris Spencer said that Mr Hutchings has been under extreme financial strain and that last winter he had attempted to trade his way out of debt, but that this had resulted in him overstocking the farm so not all animals had food.

He also added that since the officer's visits, Hutchings has taken steps to improve the conditions on the farm and sold some sheep and pigs.

However, the judge said that Hutchings had high culpability and the harm caused to the emaciated sheep was serious.

The matter was aggravated by Hutchings's previous conviction, the number of animals affected and his aggression shown towards the inspectors. He noted that Hutchings had taken steps to remedy the situation on his farm.

A stock image of a piglet at a farm. Credit: PA Images

Hutchings was handed a custodial sentence of 22 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, a £154 surcharge and the Council’s costs of £6,123.

Hutchings was also banned from keeping pigs, sheep and geese for 6 years, suspended for 56 days to allow for the disposal of the animals.

The court warned that any reoffending in the next 18 months would activate the suspended sentence in full.

Martyn Alvey, the Portfolio holder responsible for the Environment and Climate Change, a role that includes oversight of Cornwall Council’s animal health team said “This case clearly demonstrates that Cornwall Council will take action to ensure that standards are met in our farming industry.

"This sentence sends a clear message that it is not acceptable to cut corners in the care for animals. Mr Hutchings has been held accountable for his own incompetent actions.”