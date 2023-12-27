A Bristol man has been jailed for more than four years for dealing drugs during lockdown.

Ashhad Kalwatar admitted to supplying cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis between August 2020 and January 2021.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 12 December.

Kalwatar was stopped by officers on Armada Place, Kingsdown, Bristol, on 22 January 2021 - while the country was in lockdown due to the Covid pandemic.

Avon and Somerset Police Officers were carrying out an operation to target on-street drug dealing in response to information from the community.

A search found a significant amount of high-purity cocaine - more than 41g - as well as 246g of cannabis in his vehicle.

Further investigation linked Kalwatar to the supply of a range of drugs over the six months leading up to his arrest.

